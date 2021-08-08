Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,589,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,499,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,071,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

