Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.93.

VIRT opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

