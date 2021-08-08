VITE Price Hits $0.0877 on Major Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and $46.83 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00061492 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,038,471 coins and its circulating supply is 486,467,360 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

