Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

VVNT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

