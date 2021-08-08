Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $60.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $62.56 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $226.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.04 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

VCRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 218,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,741. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

