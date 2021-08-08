Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

VCRA opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

