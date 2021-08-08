Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

