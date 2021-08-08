Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,131 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.1% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

