Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VG opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

