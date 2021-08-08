Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

