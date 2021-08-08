Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vontier were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

VNT stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

