Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $276.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $280.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $785,230 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

