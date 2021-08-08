Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

ETR:WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

