Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.76 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 5,731,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

