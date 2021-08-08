Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 81,737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after acquiring an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after acquiring an additional 375,729 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.