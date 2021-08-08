Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 81,737 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

