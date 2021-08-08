Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys 3,175 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,632,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

