Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

ELS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 406,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.