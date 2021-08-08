Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $1.33 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,899. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

