Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 3,087 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.96. 2,414,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.47 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.14. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

