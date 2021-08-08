Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 65.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 235,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 606,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $149.62. 849,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.