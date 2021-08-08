Waltonchain Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $51.03 million and $7.98 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.32 or 0.06811070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,236,183 coins and its circulating supply is 77,515,151 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

