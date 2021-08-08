Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

HCC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $972.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

