Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.