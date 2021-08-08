Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

