Waves Enterprise Trading 27.2% Higher This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and $383,111.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00125888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00147216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.73 or 1.00416244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.52 or 0.00789734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

