Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion.

W opened at $263.82 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.32.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

