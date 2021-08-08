Wedbush Trims Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price to $24.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 106,728 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

