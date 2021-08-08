Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,190,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,780,000 after purchasing an additional 727,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,399,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

