WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $116.36.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

