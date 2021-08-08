Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

