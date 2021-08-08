Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 25th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

