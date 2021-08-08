Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $61,640,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

ODFL stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

