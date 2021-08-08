Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 128 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,793 shares of company stock valued at $49,091,019 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

