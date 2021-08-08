Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 306 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.