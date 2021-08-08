WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.