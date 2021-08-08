Wilder World Trading 49.1% Higher Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.