Wirex Token (WXT) Price Up 47.2% This Week

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Wirex Token has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00127033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00147505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.59 or 1.00503806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00789202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,400,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Coin Trading

