Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.