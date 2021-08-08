WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. WPP has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $11,800,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in WPP by 326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

