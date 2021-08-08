WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPP. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

