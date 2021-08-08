WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on WPP. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
