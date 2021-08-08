WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,574. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

