Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $120.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.63.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $98.90 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.