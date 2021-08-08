Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xencor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

XNCR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

