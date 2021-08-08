Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.12. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 3,359 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YZCAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

