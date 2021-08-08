YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +26-28% yr/yr to $1.38-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.YETI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.21.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.