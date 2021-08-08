Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

