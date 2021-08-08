Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases 99,361 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 22.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

