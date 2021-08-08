Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.