Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $315.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.97 million to $336.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $408.19 million, with estimates ranging from $395.57 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ESTE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 369,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

