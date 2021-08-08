Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

ELDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.